ECB's Kazimir: seeing decline in market appetite to provide regulatory capital to banks

March 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is seeing a decline in market appetite to provide regulatory capital to banks in the wake of global banking turmoil that limits banks' ability to lend into the euro zone economy, ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday.

Kazimir, who is also governor of the National Bank of Slovakia, said banks in his country were in very good condition. He added it was necessary to monitor the situation in the euro zone.

