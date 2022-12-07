ECB's Kazimir: no reason to slow policy tightening -Bloomberg

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should not slow its monetary policy tightening even after inflation slowed, Slovak policymaker Peter Kazimir was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Kazimir, in an interview with Bloomberg news agency, said it was too early to declare the worst of an unprecedented spike in prices was over despite inflation slowing to 10% in November.

"It was a pleasant number last month, but I'm afraid it would be too soon to celebrate an inflation peak," he said in the interview.

"It wouldn't be right to slow down the monetary tightening because of a single better inflation number. I still see many reasons to continue in the set pace of policy tightening."

Having raised rates by a combined 200 basis points (bps) since July to fight off record high inflation, the ECB has signalled a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening this month after back-to-back 75 bps point moves.

This points to a 50-bps hike in the ECB's 1.5% deposit rate on Dec. 15 before a string of further moves in 2023 that could carry the deposit rate to the vicinity of 3%.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)

