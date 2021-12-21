ECB's Kazimir sees risk of euro zone inflation staying high for longer

PRAGUE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation could stay elevated for even longer than the European Central Bank now expects, ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday, just days after the bank extended stimulus measures on hopes of a drop in inflation.

"What is true about Slovakia, is also true for the euro zone as a whole: there is a risk, and this risk is not small, that elevated inflation will stay with us for longer," Kazimir, Slovakia's central bank chief, told a news conference.

Euro zone inflation shot up to 4.9% last month, more than twice the ECB's 2% target, but the bank last week predicted it would be back under target by the fourth quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; writing by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Jason Neely)

