ECB's Kazimir sees risk of euro zone inflation staying high for longer

Contributor
Robert Muller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Euro zone inflation could stay elevated for even longer than the European Central Bank now expects, ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday, just days after the bank extended stimulus measures on hopes of a drop in inflation.

PRAGUE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation could stay elevated for even longer than the European Central Bank now expects, ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday, just days after the bank extended stimulus measures on hopes of a drop in inflation.

"What is true about Slovakia, is also true for the euro zone as a whole: there is a risk, and this risk is not small, that elevated inflation will stay with us for longer," Kazimir, Slovakia's central bank chief, told a news conference.

Euro zone inflation shot up to 4.9% last month, more than twice the ECB's 2% target, but the bank last week predicted it would be back under target by the fourth quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; writing by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Jason Neely)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters