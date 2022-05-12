ECB's Kazimir drops hint about July rate hike

Francesco Canepa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir dropped a hint about a July interest rate increase on social media on Wednesday, joining a growing number of colleagues in calling for a hike to tackle record-high inflation.

"(I am) ready to hike in July -- and not just the beautiful Atlas Mountains here in #Morocco," the Slovak governor wrote on Twitter.

He added he was in the North African country for the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

