ECB's Kazimir: eurozone inflation should peak in nearest months, then decline

PRAGUE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone should peak in the nearest months and then decline, European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir said in a presentation on Thursday.

He said there were signs of stabilisation in global supply markets, and there should be a dynamic recovery after the Omicron coronavirus wave early this year.

"With the waning of the pandemic, a gradual normalisation of monetary policy setting is coming," he said.

Expected inflation is back on pre-crisis trajectory and close to the ECB's target, he said, adding that risks were in future dynamic of energy prices and wages.

