ECB's Kazaks sees large rate hikes at next two meetings - Bloomberg

BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is likely to raise rates significantly at its next two meetings in February and March, Latvian central bank governor Martins Kazaks told Bloomberg in an interview.

"In the next two meetings I think we can still do quite large steps," Bloomberg quoted him as saying. "Of course the steps may become smaller as necessary as we find the level appropriate to bring the inflation down to 2%," he added.

(Writing by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Miranda Murray)

