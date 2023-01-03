ECB's Kazaks sees large rate hikes at next two meetings - Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

January 03, 2023 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is likely to raise rates significantly at its next two meetings in February and March, Latvian central bank governor Martins Kazaks told Bloomberg in an interview.

"In the next two meetings I think we can still do quite large steps," Bloomberg quoted him as saying. "Of course the steps may become smaller as necessary as we find the level appropriate to bring the inflation down to 2%," he added.

