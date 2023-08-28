ECB's Holzmann sees case for Sept rate hike, he tells Bloomberg

ALPBACH, Austria, Aug 28 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann sees a case for raising interest rates further at its next meeting in September if there are no big surprises in inflation data before then, he told Bloomberg News in an interview on Monday.

"We're not yet in the clear when it comes to inflation," Bloomberg quoted the Austrian National Bank's governor as saying, meaning consumer prices had not yet been brought under control. "If there aren't any big surprises, I see a case for pushing on with rate increases without taking a pause."

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((francois.murphy@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 2530 165 010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.