ECB's Holzmann says leaning towards a 0.75% rate hike as things stand

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

November 22, 2022 — 04:56 am EST

Written by Francois Murphy for Reuters ->

VIENNA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Tuesday he has not decided how he will vote at the next rate-setting meeting in December but unless there is a significant improvement he will favour an increase of 0.75 points.

Holzmann told a news conference he could not decide between 0.5 points and 0.75 points but as things currently stood he preferred the latter.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((francois.murphy@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 2530 165 010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.