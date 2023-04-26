News & Insights

ECB's Herodotou: we need to work on core inflation

April 26, 2023 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - European Central Bank rate hikes have started to work their way through the economy, as evidenced by falling inflation, but the bank still needs to work on getting underlying price growth down, Cypriot central bank chief Constantinos Herodotou said.

"We are beginning now to see the first signs of the impact in the real economy and ... it's already seen in the headline inflation, even though core inflation is sticky, so we still have to work on that," Herodotou told the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece on Wednesday.

