ECB's growth forecast at risk amid infections surge, Weidmann says

FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's three-week-old forecast for a 4.0% economic rebound in the euro zone this year is already in jeopardy as a surge in COVID-19 infections forces governments to delay the reopening of businesses, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann said in remarks published on Thursday.

The euro zone is lagging far behind an economic rebound in the United States as it struggles to control a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and its vaccination campaign has been marred by delays.

Weidmann, president of Germany's Bundesbank, warned the ECB's GDP forecast for this year, which was revised up as recently as March 11, might not be met if pandemic-fighting curbs are extended.

"Due to the currently strong increase in the number of infections, it could take longer for the protective measures to be relaxed than assumed in the March forecast," Weidmann told journalists late on Wednesday for publication the following day.

"In this case, the forecast of the GDP growth rate for the euro area in 2021 might no longer be sustainable."

He cautioned that a successful vaccination campaign could still allow the currency bloc to make up for the lost ground in the remainder of the year.

Weidmann backed the central bank's decision in March to accelerate its bond purchases -- a form of monetary stimulus -- despite a temporary bounce in inflation, as subdued economic activity was likely to keep a lid on prices.

He added the recent back-up in German bond yields mainly reflected better economic prospects in the United States and warned that this might still filter through to higher borrowing costs for euro zone households and companies.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

