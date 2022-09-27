ECB's de Guindos warns of hit to banks from higher rates

Contributors
David Milliken Reuters
Marc Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Euro zone banks are set for some pain as the economy slows and higher interest rates land some companies in hot water, the European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set for some pain as the economy slows and higher interest rates land some companies in hot water, the European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

"You have to take into consideration that we're going to have a slowdown of the economy and simultaneously that higher rates will have a clear an impact on the solvency of corporates," de Guindos told an event in London.

(Reporting By David Milliken and Marc Jones; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters