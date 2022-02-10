ECB's de Guindos sees inflation above goal throughout 2022

Contributor
Francesco Canepa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Inflation in the euro zone will not dip back below the European Central Bank's 2% goal this year, the ECB's vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Thursday, backing the European Commission's forecast for an average 3.5% rate of price growth for 2022.

FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone will not dip back below the European Central Bank's 2% goal this year, the ECB's vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Thursday, backing the European Commission's forecast for an average 3.5% rate of price growth for 2022.

"We will have our projections in March but I think this projection of the European Commission looks realistic and inflation is not going to decline below 2% throughout 2022," de Guindos said.

He added euro zone wage growth was not keeping up with inflation so far but negotiations - and larger increases - may just have been delayed because of the pandemic.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters