ECB's De Guindos sees bank consolidation in euro zone starting soon

Consolidation between banks in the euro zone should start taking place relatively soon as an efficient way to reduce costs to cope with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

"Cross-border consolidation can be a ueful tool ... It should be carried out relatively quickly and urgently," De Guindos told a financial event, adding that the economic recovery in the euro zone would be incomplete, uncertain and uneven among sectors and countries.

