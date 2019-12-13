ECB's De Guindos says larger banks in euro zone should consolidate transnationally

MADRID, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Larger banks in the euro zone should consolidate transnationally, while for smaller lenders domestic-level mergers are a reasonable way to reduce costs, the European Central Bank's Vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Friday.

Guindos also said that Spain's state-owned Bankia BKIA.MC should end up being privatised.

The Spanish government has until 2021 to offload its roughly 60% stake in Bankia.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Clara-Laeila Laudette; editing by Jesús Aguado)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.