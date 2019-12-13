World Markets

ECB's De Guindos says larger banks in euro zone should consolidate transnationally

Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Larger banks in the euro zone should consolidate transnationally, while for smaller lenders domestic-level mergers are a reasonable way to reduce costs, the European Central Bank's Vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Friday.

Guindos also said that Spain's state-owned Bankia BKIA.MC should end up being privatised.

The Spanish government has until 2021 to offload its roughly 60% stake in Bankia.

