ECB's de Guindos pours cold water on report it would sell bonds

FRANKFURT, June 24 (Reuters) - European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos poured cold water on the notion that the ECB would sell bonds to offset any fresh purchase it makes to fight a rise in borrowing costs for the most indebted countries.

"(With) anti-fragmentation the increase in the balance sheet is not a real issue at all," de Guindos said.

Asked about a report suggesting the ECB might sell bonds from core countries to offset purchases in the so called periphery, de Guindos said: "We have not discussed it but I wouldn't follow always the media reports."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.