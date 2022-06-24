ECB's de Guindos pours cold water on report it would sell bonds

Contributor
Francesco Canepa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos poured cold water on the notion that the ECB would sell bonds to offset any fresh purchase it makes to fight a rise in borrowing costs for the most indebted countries.

FRANKFURT, June 24 (Reuters) - European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos poured cold water on the notion that the ECB would sell bonds to offset any fresh purchase it makes to fight a rise in borrowing costs for the most indebted countries.

"(With) anti-fragmentation the increase in the balance sheet is not a real issue at all," de Guindos said.

Asked about a report suggesting the ECB might sell bonds from core countries to offset purchases in the so called periphery, de Guindos said: "We have not discussed it but I wouldn't follow always the media reports."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters