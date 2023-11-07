ECB's de Guindos expects low growth or economic standstill in Q4 in eurozone

MADRID, Nov 7 (Reuters) - European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday the ECB expects an economic contraction or a standstill in the fourth quarter in eurozone.

"We have seen stagnation or negative growth in the third quarter and we expect this to continue in the fourth quarter," he said at an event in Madrid.

The eurozone gross domestic product contracted 0.1% in the third quarter from the previous one.

(Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Emma Pinedo, editing by Inti Landauro)

((emma.pinedo@thomsonreuters.com; +918 35 68 34;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.