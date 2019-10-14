ECB'S de Guindos does not foresee euro zone entering into recession

World Markets

European Central Bank's vice-president Luis de Guindos on Monday said he did not foresee the euro zone entering into recession but foresaw the bloc experiencing lower economic growth for a longer period.

Last month, the ECB cut rates deeper into negative territory and promised bond purchases with no end-date in a bid to reverse the renewed slow down in the euro zone's economy nearly a decade after the bloc's debt crisis.

De Guindos said that the latest news regarding U.S.-China trade talks were positive. However, Guindos said low profitability and valuations among banks in the euro zone were among the main vulnerabilities, hampering an unavoidable consolidation in the sector.

