ECB's de Guindos concerned about conflict with fiscal policy

FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday he was concerned about a "conflict" between monetary and fiscal policy as the ECB extends its fight against high inflation.

The ECB has been raising interest rates for nearly a year to cool demand, while increasingly complaining that some governments were being too generous with their own budget policy, countering some of the central bank's efforts.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alex Richardson)

