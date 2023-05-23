News & Insights

ECB's de Guindos concerned about conflict with fiscal policy

May 23, 2023 — 03:30 am EDT

Written by Francesco Canepa for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday he was concerned about a "conflict" between monetary and fiscal policy as the ECB extends its fight against high inflation.

The ECB has been raising interest rates for nearly a year to cool demand, while increasingly complaining that some governments were being too generous with their own budget policy, countering some of the central bank's efforts.

