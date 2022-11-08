ECB's de Guindos: Quantitative tightening to start for sure in 2023

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Quantitative tightening will for sure start in 2023, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos told Politico in an interview published on Tuesday, adding that the bank would continue to raise interest rates to bring inflation back in line with its definition of price stability.

"The characteristics and the timing of our (quantitative tightening), which may overlap or not with the process of normalising the interest rates, will be discussed in December," he said, adding that the ECB would proceed with a lot of prudence and caution.

(Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.