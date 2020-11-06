US Markets

ECB's De Guindos: essential that U.S. keep global role, economy be in good shape

It is crucial that the U.S. economy be in good shape and that Washington maintains its leadership in multilateral institutions, European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos told Spain's Antena 3 TV on Friday.

Joe Biden gained more ground on President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania on Friday, edging closer to the White House hours after Trump falsely claimed the election was being "stolen" from him.

De Guindos said it seemed likely Joe Biden would win the election, adding that he expected the next administration to work with Europe like in the past.

"It is fundamental the U.S. economy do well and maintains its leadership in multilateral institutions and keeps its cooperation with Europe," de Guindos said. "We are open to this cooperation."

