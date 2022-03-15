ECB's De Cos says Ukraine war to cut economic growth, curb inflation mid-term

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, March 15 (Reuters) - Russian's invasion of Ukraine will dent economic activity in the euro zone and lead to lower inflation over the medium term as the real income of households will decline, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Tuesday.

In the immediate term, inflation is expected to continue to increase and the European Central Bank last Thursday surprised some investors by saying it would end asset purchases in the third quarter, as inflation outweighed concerns about the economic impact of war for now.

"There is no doubt that the gradual recovery process in which the Spanish and European economies have been immersed in recent quarters will be negatively affected by this war through multiple channels," De Cos said in a speech posted on the Bank of Spain's website.

The worsening of the conditions for families and companies could see inflation fall back from current high levels to around its 2% target, he said.

For the time being, he said the magnitude of these adverse effects could only be estimated with extraordinary uncertainty and the impact "will depend, of course, on the severity and length of the conflict".

The ECB last week announced modest growth downgrades for this year and next and ramped up inflation forecasts, saying it expected price growth of 5.1% this year, 2.1% next year and 1.9% in 2024.

In all the scenarios analysed by the ECB, De Cos said it expected inflation to gradually decline and stabilise at levels close to the ECB's 2% target in 2024.

"Different indicators of long-term inflation expectations obtained from financial markets and surveys are also around 2% once risk premiums are discounted," he said.

De Cos, who is also Spain's central bank head, said it was important that the Spanish government used its fiscal ability to support households and companies most affected by price shocks.

