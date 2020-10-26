ECB's De Cos says European banks cross-border mergers would be positive

US Markets

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - European monetary policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos on Monday said cross-border mergers in Europe would be "particularly positive" to enhance the European banking union while also increasing lenders' geographical diversification.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by Inti Landauro)

