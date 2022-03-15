ECB's De Cos says conflict in Ukraine will dent euro zone economy, increase inflation

MADRID, March 15 (Reuters) - Russian's invasion of Ukraine will have consequences on economic activity in the euro zone and Spain and also increase inflationary pressures, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Tuesday.

"There is no doubt that the gradual recovery process in which the Spanish and European economies have been immersed in recent quarters will be negatively affected by this war through multiple channels," De Cos said.

The ECB policymaker said that for the time being, the magnitude of these adverse effects could only be estimated with extraordinary uncertainty and the impact "will depend, of course, on the severity and length of the conflict."

De Cos, who is also Spain's central bank head, said it was important that the Spanish government made use of its fiscal ability to support households and companies most affected by current price shocks.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Emma Pinedo)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.