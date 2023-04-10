ECB's De Cos hints at further rate hikes due to elevated core inflation

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

April 10, 2023 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo for Reuters ->

MADRID, April 10 (Reuters) - Core inflation in the euro zone is expected to remain high throughout the remainder of this year, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Monday, leaving the door open for further interest rate hikes.

Inflation in the euro zone dropped by the most on record in March, but growth in core prices accelerated, Eurostat data showed last month.

"Core inflation is expected to remain elevated in the rest of the year," De Cos, who also chairs Spain's central bank, told a financial event in Washington, D.C.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by David Latona)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.