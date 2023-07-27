ECB’s Commitment to Tackle Inflation: Interest Rates Raised by 25 Basis Points

Highlights

ECB raises interest rates by 25 basis points.

Inflation expected to remain elevated.

Data-driven approach to achieve price stability.

ECB Raises Benchmark Rate 25 Basis Points

FXEmpire.com -

The European Central Bank (ECB) has taken decisive action in response to the persistent inflationary pressures in the economy. Although inflation has shown signs of easing, it is expected to remain elevated for an extended period. In light of this, the ECB has announced a 25 basis points increase in its three key interest rates.

Committed to Bringing Inflation Down

The rate hike is a reflection of the ECB’s commitment to bring inflation back to its medium-term target of 2%. While some measures of inflation have shown improvement, underlying inflation remains high overall. The central bank’s decision is driven by its assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation, and the effectiveness of monetary policy transmission.

Data-Driven Strategy

ECB President underscored that future decisions will be geared towards achieving a timely return of inflation to the target level. The central bank is prepared to keep interest rates at sufficiently restrictive levels as long as necessary. This approach will be data-dependent, with the ECB closely monitoring economic and financial data, as well as the strength of monetary policy transmission.

Moves to Control Effectiveness of Monetary Policy

Additionally, the Governing Council decided to set the remuneration of minimum reserves at 0%. This move aims to preserve the effectiveness of monetary policy by maintaining control over the policy stance and ensuring full pass-through of interest rate decisions to money markets. It will also enhance the efficiency of monetary policy by reducing the overall interest paid on reserves.

Effective from 2 August 2023, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations will increase to 4.25%, the marginal lending facility rate will rise to 4.50%, and the deposit facility rate will be set at 3.75%.

As the ECB takes steps to curb inflation, its focus remains on fostering sustainable economic growth. The rate increase is likely to impact financing conditions, potentially dampening demand in the near term. Market participants will closely observe how these measures unfold and their implications on various sectors of the economy.

Conclusion: Data-Driven Approach

In conclusion, the ECB’s decision to raise interest rates demonstrates its dedication to achieving price stability and bringing inflation under control. As the situation unfolds, the central bank will continue to employ a data-driven approach, keeping a watchful eye on economic indicators and monetary policy dynamics. Investors and market participants will closely follow further developments to gauge the impact on financial markets and the broader economy.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.