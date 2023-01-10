ECB's centeno: we are approaching the end of the interest rate rise process

January 10, 2023 — 12:49 pm EST

Written by Sergio Goncalves for Reuters ->

LISBON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - European Central Bank's governing council member Mario Centeno said on Tuesday the current process of interest rate increases is approaching its end.

The central banker, who was answering Portuguese legislators during a committee hearing in Lisbon, added even though inflation may have some resistance in January and February it will resume falling in March.

