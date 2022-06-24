ECB's Centeno says no yield spread goal in anti-fragmentation tool

LISBON, June 24 (Reuters) - The new instrument being designed by the European Central Bank will show its determination to fight the risk of fragmentation, but there will be no goal for specific yield spreads, governing council member Mario Centeno said on Monday.

In an emergency meeting last week, after an upward pressure on bloc's southern rim yields, the ECB decided to create a new tool to contain divergence in borrowing costs.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)

((andrei.khalip@thomsonreuters.com; (351) 213-509-209; Reuters Messaging: andrei.khalip.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.