ECB's actions "proportionate" to the risk it faces, Lagarde says

Francesco Canepa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

The European Central Bank's aggressive stimulus measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic are proportionate to the risks faced by the euro zone economy, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

"Our crisis-related measures are temporary, targeted and proportionate...to the severe risks to our mandate that we are facing," Lagarde told members of the European parliament.

