Markets

ECB will use new country quotas for bond purchases

Contributor
Francesco Canepa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

The European Central Bank will use its new "capital key", which was updated in January and gives a bigger weight to Germany than before, to guide purchases of government bonds, according to a decision published on Friday.

FRANKFURT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will use its new "capital key", which was updated in January and gives a bigger weight to Germany than before, to guide purchases of government bonds, according to a decision published on Friday.

"The allocation across eligible jurisdictions of purchases under the public sector purchase programme (PSPP) will continue to be guided, on a stock basis, by the respective national central banks' subscription to the ECB's capital key, as amended over time," the ECB said.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by David Clarke)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular