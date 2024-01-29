News & Insights

ECB will start cutting rates sooner or later as inflation eases, De Guindos says

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

January 29, 2024 — 02:36 am EST

Written by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo for Reuters ->

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will cut interest ratees sooner or later given recent encouraging inflation evolution in the euro zone, the ECB's Vice-President Luis de Guindos said on Monday.

"(There are) good news regarding inflation developments and this will sooner or later be reflected in (our) monetary policy," De Guindos told Spanish radio station RNE.

He gave however no hint when policymakers would start easing monetary policy, though added that the institution would cut rates "when are sure that inflation meets our 2% goal."

The European Central Bank held rates steady at a record high on Thursday and battled back talk of cuts despite a raft of indicators showing that economic growth and price pressures are softening.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.