ECB will "rapidly" roll out anti-fragmentation instrument: de Guindos

The European Central Bank will "rapidly" implement a scheme to temper a divergence in the borrowing costs of euro members, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday, a day after policymakers authorised the design of such an instrument.

"We have a full commitment in order to elaborate and to design and to put in place rapidly an instrument to deal with unwarranted fragmentation, de Guindos told a conference.

"The main message of yesterday's meeting is our full commitment to deal with fragmentation," he added, saying he was confident the details of the scheme would be agreed upon.

