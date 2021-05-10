ECB will not adjust policy on this year's inflation spike - Schnabel

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - German inflation could exceed 3% this year but the European Central Bank considers this a transient rise and will not adjust policy in response, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel told a German broadcaster.

With oil prices rebounding after their collapse a year ago, euro zone inflation is already close to the ECB's nearly 2% target but underlying price growth, a measure closely watched by the policymakers, remains below 1%, an uncomfortably low level for the ECB.

Prices in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, are rising quicker than the bloc's average as the reversal of an earlier tax cut automatically raised the price of most products and services.

"In Germany we anticipate that inflation may well exceed 3%," Schnabel, the head of the ECB's market operations told broadcaster RTL/ntv. "Our monetary policy strategy is medium-term and that means that we look through all these short-term fluctuations".

Aiming to stave off the impact of a scarring double-dip recession, the ECB has bought over a trillion euros worth of debt since the start of the pandemic and will decide on June 10 whether to slow the pace of purchases as the economy starts to rebound.

Still, even as the euro zone expects to grow by 4% this year, the ECB expects to keep policy ultra easy for years to come as employment may not reach its pre-crisis level before 2023.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.