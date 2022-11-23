ECB will keep raising rates to bring inflation down towards mid-term goal, De Guindos Says

Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

November 23, 2022 — 03:42 am EST

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will keep raising interest rates until it brings inflation down to around its 2% mid-term goal, European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.