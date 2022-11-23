ECB will keep raising rates to bring inflation down towards mid-term goal, De Guindos Says

MADRID, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will keep raising interest rates until it brings inflation down to around its 2% mid-term goal, European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.