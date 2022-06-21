ECB will judge eligibility for new anti-fragmentation tool -Rehn

HELSINKI, June 21 (Reuters) - No euro zone country will automatically be eligible to benefit from the European Central Bank's new tool designed to limit the rise in borrowing costs and judgment will be reserved to the Governing Council, Finnish policymaker Olli Rehn said.

"To me it is very clear there is no automaticity and there is no one single benchmark," Rehn told a news conference on Tuesday. "There has to be plenty of room for judgment ... practiced by the ECB Governing Council."

"We'll judge based on the basis of several parameters, several criteria and engage in a comprehensive, holistic analysis in our decision-making," Rehn said.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen Writing by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Catherine Evans)

