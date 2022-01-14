ECB will do everything it takes to get inflation to 2%: Lagarde

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank remains confident that inflation will fall this year but stands ready to adjust policy to get to this goal, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday.

"We understand that rising prices are a concern for many people, and we take that concern very seriously," she said after price growth hit 5% last month, more than twice the bank's 2% target.

"Our commitment to price stability remains unwavering," she said in a speech. "We will take any measures necessary to ensure that we deliver on our inflation target of 2% over the medium term."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)

