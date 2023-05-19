News & Insights

ECB will be 'courageous' to fight off inflation, Lagarde says

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

May 19, 2023 — 05:45 am EDT

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

Adds data on interest rates in paragraph one and two, euro zone inflation in paragraph four

MADRID, May 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will not flinch from taking the decisions needed to bring inflation down to its mid-term goal of 2%, the bank's president Christine Lagarde said on Friday, hinting at further monetary policy tightening.

The ECB slowed the pace of its interest rate increases earlier this month with a 25-basis-point hike but signalled more tightening was coming.

"We are heading towards more delicate decisions going forward but we will be courageous and we will take the decisions that are needed to bring inflation back to 2%," Lagarde told Spanish state television TVE as part of an interview expected to be aired in full later.

Euro zone inflation accelerated last month to 7.0% from 6.9% in March, confirming preliminary data pointing to increasingly stubborn price growth among the 20 nations sharing the euro.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Inti Landauro and Hugh Lawson)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.