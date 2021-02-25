ECB watching rise in long-term yields: Lane

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is keeping a close eye on long-term nominal bond yields but primarily focuses on two key indicators to determine if financing conditions remain favourable, ECB chief economic Philip Lane said on Thursday.

"The two key yield curves in the euro area for the funding conditions of all sectors in the economy are the overnight index swap (OIS) curve – a proxy for a risk-free curve in the euro area – and the GDP-weighted sovereign bond yield curve," Lane said.

"Our monetary policy measures can contribute to preserving the OIS yield curve and the GDP-weighted sovereign yield curve at favourable levels," Lane added.

