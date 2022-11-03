ECB warns of potential impact from Spanish tax proposal on banks

November 03, 2022 — 12:03 pm EDT

Written by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo for Reuters ->

MADRID, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank warned on Thursday in a non-binding opinion that Spain should carefully consider the potential impact from its proposed banking tax on banks' profitability, capital and lending.

It also said that if the ability of lenders to attain adequate capital positions "is damaged, this could endanger smooth transmission of monetary policy measures to the wider economy".

In July, Spain's leftist ruling coalition introduced a bill that is currently being debated in parliament to create a temporary levy on banks aimed at raising 3 billion euros ($3 billion) by 2024.

