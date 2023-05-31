ECB Warns of Higher Interest Rates’ Impact on Financial Stability

Hightlights

Higher interest rates test households, companies, and property markets.

Mortgage rates and credit conditions pose challenges to the euro area.

Decline in home prices and potential disorderly adjustments are concerns.

ECB Warns Higher Rates Test Resilience

The European Central Bank (ECB) has warned that higher interest rates are putting the resilience of households, companies, and property markets to the test, increasing the risk of disorder in markets.

In its financial stability review, the ECB acknowledged that its fight against inflation has revealed weaknesses in the financial system that are becoming more challenging to ignore. The ECB has been implementing an aggressive monetary tightening campaign, with multiple rate hikes since July, to combat rising prices across the eurozone.

While conditions have slightly improved and energy prices have fallen, the higher borrowing costs and stricter credit conditions are challenging the resilience of firms, households, and sovereigns in the euro area. The current correction in real estate markets could lead to disorder if higher mortgage rates continue to reduce demand.

Financial markets and investment funds are also vulnerable to disorderly adjustments, particularly in the event of recession fears. The ECB emphasized that the outlook for euro area financial stability remains fragile.

ECB Warns of Risks to Eurozone Home Prices

The ECB’s financial stability review also highlighted the risks associated with the decline in home prices in the eurozone. The report warned that high mortgage rates are making purchases unaffordable for households and unattractive for investors, potentially leading to a disorderly decline in home prices.

The ECB has been raising interest rates in an effort to fight inflation, and the impact of these rate hikes is beginning to affect the property market. The ECB expressed concern that rising interest rates on new mortgage lending could compromise affordability and increase the interest burden on existing mortgages, particularly in countries where variable-rate mortgages are predominant.

The report also noted that regions with significant institutional investor presence in the residential real estate market, such as Berlin, parts of western Germany, and capitals like Paris, Madrid, Lisbon, and Dublin, could experience a more substantial impact if capital is withdrawn.

ECB Highlights Strong Labor Market Amid Financial Fragilities

On a positive note, the ECB mentioned that households are benefiting from a strong labor market, which reduces the likelihood of mortgage defaults due to unemployment.

Overall, the ECB’s financial stability review underlined the fragilities in the financial system resulting from higher interest rates and the potential risks to financial stability and economic growth in the eurozone.

