ECB very unlikely to raise rates next year, Lagarde says

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is very unlikely to raise interest rates next year despite market bets for a move as soon as next October, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

"In our forward guidance on interest rates, we have clearly articulated the three conditions that need to be satisfied before rates will start to rise," she told an event in Lisbon.

"Despite the current inflation surge, the outlook for inflation over the medium term remains subdued, and thus these three conditions are very unlikely to be satisfied next year," she added.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)

