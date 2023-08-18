News & Insights

ECB to write to Italy raising objections over windfall tax on banks - press

August 18, 2023 — 01:42 am EDT

Written by Stefano Bernabei for Reuters ->

Adds details

ROME, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) is preparing to send a letter to Italy raising objections about the government's windfall tax on banks' profits, the Corriere della Sera daily wrote on Friday.

The letter will criticize the fact Rome announced the tax last week without previously informing either the Bank of Italy or the ECB as it is supposed to do under EU rules, the newspaper wrote, without citing sources.

The tax risks weakening Italy's banks and its economy in general, the ECB will say in the letter to be sent within "a couple of weeks" at the latest, the article said.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Federica Urso, editing by Gavin Jones)

((federica.urso@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.