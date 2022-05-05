ECB to wait for Q2 data before acting on rates - Panetta to paper

Contributor
Federico Maccioni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

It would be imprudent for the European Central Bank to act on rates before seeing economic data for the second quarter of the year, ECB board member Fabio Panetta told La Stampa daily in an interview on Thursday.

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - It would be imprudent for the European Central Bank to act on rates before seeing economic data for the second quarter of the year, ECB board member Fabio Panetta told La Stampa daily in an interview on Thursday.

Panetta said that the ECB could resolve to end the negative rates cycle after a decision on when to conclude the asset purchase programme in the third quarter.

"We (also) need to strengthen European cooperation," he added when asked about potential ways to counter inflation.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing Maria Pia Quaglia)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters