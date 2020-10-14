Markets

ECB to review make up of bond buys in green push, Lagarde says

Contributor
Francesco Canepa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The European Central Bank will review a key rule forcing it to buy corporate bonds in proportion of their outstanding amounts in light of the market's "failure" to reflect risks related to climate change, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will review a key rule forcing it to buy corporate bonds in proportion of their outstanding amounts in light of the market's "failure" to reflect risks related to climate change, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

"In the face of what I call the market's failures, (there) is also a question we have to ask ourselves as to whether market neutrality should be the actual principle to drive our... asset purchases programme," Lagarde told a United Nations event.

"I'm not passing judgement on the fact that it should no longer be so, but it warrants the question and this is something that we are going to do as part of our strategy review."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular