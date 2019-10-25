Markets

ECB to restart bond buys Oct 30, stop around Christmas

Contributor
Balazs Koranyi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

The European Central Bank will restart its bond purchase scheme on Oct 30, with first settlements due on Nov 1, it said in a market message on Friday.

FRANKFURT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will restart its bond purchase scheme on Oct 30, with first settlements due on Nov 1, it said in a market message on Friday.

The bank added that it would temporarily halt purchases between Dec 19 and Jan 1 in anticipation of significantly lower market liquidity towards the end of the year.

The ECB decided in September to restart purchases on Nov 1, running at a monthly rate of 20 billion euros a month.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1244; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular