ECB to raise rates next week and in future, Finland's Rehn says

OSLO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will raise rates at next week's monetary policy meeting, Finnish ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Wednesday.

"Even after that, it will be necessary to increase interest rates further in future meetings," Rehn said in a speech addressing Finland's government.

