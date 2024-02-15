News & Insights

Markets

ECB to maintain bond portfolio in new framework: Lagarde`

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

February 15, 2024 — 03:45 am EST

Written by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will shrink its balance sheet in coming years but will likely maintain a bond portfolio along with lending operations under a new framework to be adapted soon, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

"That (framework) will most likely comprise a combination of a portfolio of bonds, but also lending operation of different maturities," Lagarde said. "We will be finished in a couple of months."

The new framework, which will determine how the ECB provides liquidity to banks in a new normal, has been hotly debated and the key issue is just how big such a portfolio should be and whether the ECB should be continuously in the market buying up government debt.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.