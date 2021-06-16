Markets

ECB to extend pandemic relief for banks by nine months: Bloomberg

Contributor
Francesco Canepa Reuters
Published

The European Central bank is set to extend relief from a key capital requirement by nine months to keep credit flowing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - The European Central bank is set to extend relief from a key capital requirement by nine months to keep credit flowing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The decision has yet to be ratified by the ECB's Governing Council, the agency added.

If the move is confirmed, banks supervised by the ECB will continue to be allowed to exclude some of their exposure to central banks, including deposits, from the calculation of their leverage ratio until March 2022.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

The Federal Reserve decided in March not extend a similar break.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

((francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular