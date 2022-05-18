ECB tells Italy's Del Vecchio he cannot hold more than 20% in Mediobanca - paper

Contributor
Gianluca Semeraro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

The European Central Bank (ECB) has told Italian entrepreneur Leonardo Del Vecchio that "at current conditions" his holding company cannot hold a stake of more than 20% in Mediobanca, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Adds ECB's no comment, background

ROME, May 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) has told Italian entrepreneur Leonardo Del Vecchio that "at current conditions" his holding company cannot hold a stake of more than 20% in Mediobanca MDBI.MI, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The central bank has told Del Vecchio that in order to exceed the 20% threshold, his holding company, Delfin, must be transformed into a bank holding, Milano Finanza reported without citing sources.

The ECB had given its green light to Delfin to raise its holding in Mediobanca above 10% and just short of 20% in August 2020.

Mediobanca's CEO Alberto Nagel, came under pressure after the eyewear magnate emerged as the top investor in the bank, with a share of just under 20% and another Italian tycoon, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, bought a 5.5% stake.

Delfin and the ECB declined to comment.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Federico Maccioni)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More