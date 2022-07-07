ECB tells banks to factor in recession in shareholder payouts

Euro zone banks should factor in the risk of a recession when calculating how much capital they can pay out to shareholders, the European Central Bank's top supervisor Andrea Enria said on Thursday.

"We are asking individual banks to review their capital trajectories to include sufficiently conservative and updated adverse macroeconomic scenarios, notably including recessionary assumptions," Enria said.

"These capital trajectories should be used by banks when announcing distribution plans, after a dialogue with their supervisory teams."

