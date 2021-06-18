ECB survey sees end of PEPP next March but no APP ramp up

FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will end its emergency bond purchases as scheduled next March and will not step up buys under a more standard Asset Purchase Programme to compensate for the lost stimulus, a survey published by the ECB on Friday showed.

The Survey of Monetary Analysts, which excludes some notable ECB-watchers, even predicted that the ECB would not use the entire 1.85 trillion euros set aside in its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme before winding down the scheme.

The ECB last week promised elevated bond purchases throughout the quarter, fearing that a retreat now, before the coronavirus is brought fully under control, could choke off the economic recovery from the pandemic.

The survey, done in the run up to the June 10 policy meeting, stands in contrast with expectations of some analysts and policymakers that even if PEPP, now worth around 80 billion euros a month, is wound down, other tools would be ramped up, in part to eliminate the cliff-edge effect of ending the scheme.

Instead, the median expectation in the survey predicted that APP purchase volumes would remain at 20 billion euros a month throughout next year and would end in December 2023.

PEPP volumes are seen retreating as soon as the third quarter of this year, the survey showed, with further drops seen in each of the subsequent quarters.

No further rate cuts are seen and the first deposit rate increase is expected just before mid-2024, the survey showed.

Around two dozen banks, including some lesser-known names, picked from the ECB's market contact groups, participated in the survey.

